BREAKING: Two additional container ships in the Strait of Hormuz have been fired at

HQ

As plans for peace talks continues to be murky at best, the situation has been complicated further by two new attacks, seemingly made by Iranian navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday morning.

According to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO), the British military authority, that surveils freighters moving through the region, two additional vessels has been shot at, this has been confirmed by Pique among others.

It would seem that the ship captain of the first vessel has reported taking fire from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, and have stalled the engines, leaving the vessel motionless in the Strait. Currently, the crew is reported to be unharmed.

The second vessel has reported taking fire as well through UKMTO too. The actual ships firing have not been identified at the time of writing.

This comes at a time, where US President Donald Trump has indefinetly extended the current ceasefire, in the hopes of more fruitful peace talks.