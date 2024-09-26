Breaking news: StudioCanal is working on Paddington 4 and a TV series too

HQ

One of the greatest recent film franchises is without a doubt the Paddington flicks. This rejuvenation of the iconic, marmalade-loving bear has already spawned two brilliant films and in November a third will arrive. This will be known as Paddington in Peru, and thankfully it won't be the last time we see Paddington on the big screen either.

The Hollywood Reporter has spoken with production company StudioCanal's CEO Françoise Guyonnet, who revealed that a fourth film is in development and so is a TV series too.

Guyonnet states: "We are also working on a new TV series and a new movie to come in 2027, '28".

The latter, the fourth film, is set to arrive in time for Paddington's 70th anniversary, which will no doubt be the biggest party in the UK since Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. We can't wait.