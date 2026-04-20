Breaking: A man has opened fire on a group of tourists in Teotihuacán, Mexico, leaving two people dead

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A man has opened fire on a group of tourists at the archaeological site of Teotihuacán, Mexico, killing a Canadian tourist and wounding four others with a firearm. Two further victims sustained injuries from falls whilst attempting to flee the attacker. The attacker was carrying a revolver and live ammunition, as well as a large tactical knife.

According to Reuters, the attacker subsequently took his own life, although there are eyewitness reports that he was shot dead by the Mexican National Guard, who had been deployed to the site. The injured are already receiving medical attention, and the Canadian government has not yet issued any official statement on the matter.

This attack takes on a more serious significance as it comes in the months leading up to the start of the FIFA World Cup, which is to be held across Mexico, Canada and the United States. An attack on a major tourist destination has raised concerns about the safety of athletes and those attending the event.