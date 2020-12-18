Bravely Default II demo now released for Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Back in March, Square Enix released a playable demo of Bravely Default II, and then wanted feedback from the community. They took their time implementing all the improvements, and now it is time for the final demo.

This was announced on Twitter late last night, and Nintendo wrote:

"The #BravelyDefault II Final Demo is here to give you a taste of the vivid art, strategic battle system, and memorable music of the game's first main chapter. Download it before the game's launch and earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points!"

And that's basically it. Hurry up and download it, and please share your impressions in the comment section. Bravely Default II launches on February 26, exclusively for Switch.