Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bravely Default II

Bravely Default II demo now released for Switch

Earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points for downloading the demo before the game launches on February 26.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Back in March, Square Enix released a playable demo of Bravely Default II, and then wanted feedback from the community. They took their time implementing all the improvements, and now it is time for the final demo.

This was announced on Twitter late last night, and Nintendo wrote:

"The #BravelyDefault II Final Demo is here to give you a taste of the vivid art, strategic battle system, and memorable music of the game's first main chapter. Download it before the game's launch and earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points!"

And that's basically it. Hurry up and download it, and please share your impressions in the comment section. Bravely Default II launches on February 26, exclusively for Switch.

Bravely Default II

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy