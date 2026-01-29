Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere books to be made into massive film and TV franchise at Apple

Look out Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, it appears we've got a new big fantasy name in town. Well, if you're an avid reader he's probably not a new name to you, but finally some of Brandon Sanderson's most famous works are being turned into films and a television series.

Apple has managed to land the rights to Sanderson's entire Cosmere universe, in what sources close to the matter told The Hollywood Reporter was an "unprecedented deal." The first projects being eyed up are a Mistborn movie series, and a television show following The Stormlight Archive's story.

The Stormlight Archive show already has producers attached in Blue Marble. Sanderson reportedly met with the heads of the biggest studios in Hollywood regarding the adaptations of his work, and with Apple he's been given a rare level of control over the on-screen portrayals of the Cosmere books.

Sanderson will write, produce, and consult over the course of the development of the project, giving his personal approval on many aspects of it. Neither J.K. Rowling nor George R.R. Martin got the same level of privilege, but this shows a clear belief in Sanderson's work from Hollywood.