Brandon Sanderson is halfway through the script for the first Apple TV-produced Mistborn film

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Apple TV already has a very admirable slate of projects but in the future it will be expanding further in the form of a dedicated film universe based on the works from author Brandon Sanderson. Specifically, we're talking about the Mistborn series that slots into the wider Cosmere universe, and it's a project that at least initially will feature a script cooked up by Sanderson himself.

As of late, the author has shared a massive update on the project, noting that he is around halfway through the completion of the script for the first film, and that he has also received "good feedback" from the folks at Apple TV about what he's delivered so far.

"The Misborn screenplay is at 50%. I'm moving right along on that, had some good feedback from chatting with the studio and things like that, with Apple, about what they're expecting. They haven't read it yet, but I'm feeling really good about how this is going."

Mistborn is just one of many major adaptations that Apple TV has in the pipeline, with work still underway (and likely closer than further away) on an adaptation of Neuromancer, another on Berlin Noir, and even more projects with Sanderson, including a project based on The Stormlight Archive.

Will you be watching the Mistborn adaptation?