Brad Bird's Ray Gunn gets new concept art ahead of appearance at Annecy Film Festival

Ray Gunn, the passion project from Incredibles director Brad Bird, is more than 30 years in the making. This year, we'll finally see the film on our screens, and yet we're still to see a substantial tease of the animated movie.

That looks set to change soon, as Netflix has revealed Ray Gunn will be part of its line-up at Annecy Film Festival 2026. Celebrating the announcement, we've got a new piece of concept art for Ray Gunn, which shows our protagonist private eye Raymond Gunn in a beautifully stylistic alley.

Featuring Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Waits in its cast, and involving aliens, murder, and more in an alternate future city, Ray Gunn looks like it's bringing old school styles back to the mainstream, and we can't wait to see more of it.