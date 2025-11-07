Borderlands 4 launch "softer than we would've liked," admits Take-Two CEO

HQ

Take-Two might not have had the dream 2025 we thought we'd see at the start of the year, as Grand Theft Auto VI got pushed back, but it still had two big franchises get new entries in Civilization VII and Borderlands 4. However, both of these games haven't quite hit the mark when it comes to launch sales.

In a recent investors call (via GamesRadar), Borderlands 4 publisher Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed the launch didn't quite go to plan. "The release was a bit softer than we would have liked for the reasons that you said," Zelnick said, noting comments about the game's PC performance issues. "Gearbox has been addressing the PC challenges. And I think in retrospect, we feel that there are things that we could have done better, but we intend to do better in the future. In the fullness of time, we think the unit sales on this title will be very solid, and the the economic results will be in line with our expectations."

Borderlands 4 has still sold fairly well, being the fastest-selling game in the series so far, but publisher expectations are high for big franchises nowadays. Take-Two has to keep the money rolling in somehow now GTA is another year away, after all.