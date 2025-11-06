GTA 6 has been delayed to November 2026

HQ

Many of you probably hoped the game would make it, but very few actually believed Grand Theft Auto VI would launch in 2025 when Rockstar claimed so in the reveal trailer. That's why it wasn't especially surprising when the publishers at Take-Two confirmed the extraordinarily anticipated title was getting pushed to the 26th of May 2026. We were even told another delay was very unlikely. Well...

Rockstar has announced another delay. GTA VI is now set to launch on the 19th of November 2026. The team says these six additional months of development are needed to polish the game to its and our standards.

This means we're now more than a year away from seeing if the game can actually live up to expectations. It's also interesting that this means GTA VI is now set to be released on a Thursday instad of a Tuesday, something I suspect many workplaces and schools are happy to hear.

What do you think about this delay, and do you think it'll even be pushed into 2027?