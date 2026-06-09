Body of missing American university student found dead in Kyoto

HQ

The body of a 20-year-old American citizen identified as James Higginbotham has been found dead in a mountainous area near Kyoto, Japan. The young man had been missing since 29 May, when a family argument led him to "get some fresh air", according to his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, on social media. Shortly afterwards, the signal from James' mobile phone disappeared in the area, and he remained missing until today, she also told Reuters.

James was travelling with the whole family to celebrate his younger brother's high school graduation. An initial search involving more than a hundred personnel, including police, dog units and helicopters, proved unsuccessful, and it was during a new search, which expanded the area, that he was located. For the time being, details regarding the cause of death remain confidential.