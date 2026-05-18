BMW unveils new concept developed with Alpina

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BMW has officially unveiled the new Vision Alpina concept, and it seems to have taken the internet by storm.

Alpina is a legendary tuning company, that just recently fully joined the BMW Group, and the Vision is their first project as part of this larger entity. As Top Gear reports, it was revealed at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, and is a massive four-seat grand tourer, which is being described as "ultra-luxury".

Under the skin, reports suggest the car uses a V8 powertrain rather than going fully electric, which has sparked debate online, but regardless, this probably won't be put into anything resembling full production, nor are there plans to produce even a limited amount.

You can gawk at the car through the images below.