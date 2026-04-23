BMW presents new 7 Series with Neue Klasse-design

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BMW has finally unveiled the redesigned 7 Series, and it's pretty clearly gunning directly for Mercedes' S-Class with an agressive mix of Neue Klasse design and more aggressive lines.

There's a fully electric i7 alongside plug-in hybrid models too. Even the entry-level i7 starts at 450 horse power, while higher-end models climbs to 670, and range tops out at 727 kilometers, which is pretty impressive considering BMW's typical range just a few short years ago.

The exterior gets the "Neue Klasse" look with a flatter front end, and a cleaner, reworked illuminated grille. Inside there's a new info bar just below the windscreen, off-loading some screenspace making the cabin feel lighter.

It's expected to be ready later this year, and you can see the first images below.