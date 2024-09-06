Blumhouse have dropped a teaser for their remake of horror classic Wolf Man

Blumhouse have dropped a teaser trailer for their upcoming film Wolf Man.

The horror flick follows a man called Blake (Christopher Abbott) who attempts to repair his failing marriage with wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) by taking a retreat to the remote childhood home he has recently inherited along with the couple's young daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth).

HQ

Wolf Man is written and directed by Leigh Whannell, primarily known for The Invisible Man, and sees the family thrown into terror by threats from without, and more importantly within, as they try to escape the eerie Oregon countryside with their lives.

Wolf Man releases in cinemas on 17 January 2025.