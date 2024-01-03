Blumhouse gives an update on the Dead by Daylight film

HQ

Dead by Daylight has become a huge success that can truly be described as a tribute to all the horror icons we've come to know over the years. In March, Blumhouse said that they plan to bring the video game to the cinema, but since then we haven't heard much about it.

Now Blumhouse VP of feature film development, Ryan Turek, tells Screen Rant that everything is going according to plan and that they have learnt from Five Nights at Freddy's that the films must be aimed primarily at the fans.

I will say that one of the projects that I'm active on is Dead by Daylight, which is the video game adaptation of a game that's been around for, like, seven years. I look at that as the celebration of horror that the video game itself is. What we've learned from Five Nights at Freddy's is, obviously, steer towards the fans and make a video game adaptation for the fans. I'm a huge Dead by Daylight fan. I played, even though I steer to newer games like Alan Wake 2, and I'm like, "Let me play some Alan Wake 2 tonight... Eh, I'm gonna get into Dead by Daylight and play the killer tonight." That one I'm super excited about, and we're creatively mulling around what the way into it is.

Are you looking forward to the big screen adaptation of Behaviour Interactive's massively popular horror game?