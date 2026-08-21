Blue Eye Samurai shows off first Season 2 trailer, Season 3 confirmed

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Mizu continues her journey of revenge. The Blue Eye Samurai is almost ready to return, and we've got our first trailer of the hit animated series' second season. After chasing the targets of her revenge across Japan's Edo period, Mizu will have to sail across the world to find the other men she wants to kill.

London is where her next target waits, and the journey there is not an easy one. Most of the trailer shows Mizu trying to keep her ship afloat, as other members of the crew are thrown into stormy seas. Eventually (spoilers for a trailer), she does make it to what looks like the shores of England.

But, just as she wakes up, she finds herself staring at the tip of a sword. Where the series goes from there, we don't know, and we'll probably have to wait until January 2027 to find out. As well as the second upcoming season, a third season of Blue Eye Samurai has also been confirmed. It's set to arrive in 2028, and will be the show's final season.