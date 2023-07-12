Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle gets its final trailer ahead of the premiere

Check out the Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña as a DC superhero.

HQ

Next month, it's finally time to meet Blue Beetle, a DC hero played by Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), who gets his powers from an ancient alien relic. It seems that we can look forward to a more comical hero, and not always a consensual one either, when Blue Beetle premieres in theaters on August 18.

Now we've gotten an "Official Final Trailer" of the movie which gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. Check it out below.

Whether Blue Beetle will be a part of James Gunn's new DC Universe is still a bit unclear, as it doesn't technically starts until Superman: Legacy has premiered in July 2025. A reasonable guess is that a big success for the movie would probably increase the chances, while the opposite will likely decrease them.

HQ
Blue Beetle

