Blue Beetle gets its final trailer ahead of the premiere

Next month, it's finally time to meet Blue Beetle, a DC hero played by Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), who gets his powers from an ancient alien relic. It seems that we can look forward to a more comical hero, and not always a consensual one either, when Blue Beetle premieres in theaters on August 18.

Now we've gotten an "Official Final Trailer" of the movie which gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. Check it out below.

Whether Blue Beetle will be a part of James Gunn's new DC Universe is still a bit unclear, as it doesn't technically starts until Superman: Legacy has premiered in July 2025. A reasonable guess is that a big success for the movie would probably increase the chances, while the opposite will likely decrease them.