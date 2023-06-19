Blue Beetle is said to be part of James Gunn's DC Universe

HQ

The DC cinematic universe is at its most confusing point ever right now. With James Gunn and Peter Safran coming in and looking to essentially reboot the world of DC, the question as to what's happening with a lot of the existing characters is being posed, more so than ever since The Flash debuted and left us with a ton of additional questions.

Gunn's DC Universe is set to properly take flight when Superman: Legacy arrives in 2025, but between now and then we have to get through Blue Beetle, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom and more, leading many to ask how these characters fit into the wider DC world.

Angel Manuel Soto, director of Blue Beetle, has shut down a lot of rumours and speculation by touching upon where Blue Beetle exists in the DCEU/DCU. Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Soto stated:

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU. But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

With Blue Beetle set to debut on August 18, it won't be too long until we see how this superhero fits into the world of DC.