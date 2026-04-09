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Sierra arrives to reinforce Overwatch in action-packed hero trailer

The latest animation sees the upcoming hero taking on Emre and Freja.

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After teasing (and basically revealing...) the next hero planned for Overwatch recently, Blizzard has debuted a dedicated trailer that properly gives us a look at the upcoming Sierra, a skillful character that will be arriving to reinforce Overwatch in their battle against Talon.

Arriving to bolster the Damage category, Sierra will seemingly be a Specialist hero that can use a powerful rifle to deal damage from range while using abilities to deal with embedded and hiding threats. She also has what looks to be a grapple-like tool to climb up heights and better position herself.

We'll get to know more about Sierra soon when the actual gameplay reveal for the character happens, as all of this information is being taken from her animated trailer where she attempts to stop Emre and Freja from stealing an object of value.

Check out this new trailer below for a taste of what Sierra will bring when she debuts in Overwatch in Season 2 from April 14.

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