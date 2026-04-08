Blizzard reveals re-design of Anran following facing backlash of original design

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It's almost time for the second season of the rebranded Overwatch to arrive, as on April 14, the next chapter of the game will arrive, bringing fresh story beats, a new character, additional changes and improvements, and also the awaited re-design of the hero Anran.

When the character was unveiled earlier this year, she received a fair bit of backlash from the community and even her voice actor, who weren't exactly thrilled by how Blizzard moved away from the confident and popular concept design. The developer promised that it would take another look at the character and update her model as soon as possible, and this is what we're seeing now.

The updated model has been shared, which features in Blizzard's own words, a "more confident pose", a greater focus on "eyes, eyebrows & mouth", a "closer resemblance to her brother, Wuyang", more "defined cheeks & jaw", and "darker shading and freckles".

Game director Aaron Keller touched on these improvements in a new update video, which you can see below, and for a comparison between the new and old models, you can see some images below too.