Blizzard is planning an update to Anran's character model following fan criticism

While it seems like many fans are happy and positive about the changes and the additions coming to Overwatch as soon as later today when Season 1 for 2026 arrives and drops as many as five heroes at once, there are fans that are a little peeved about the appearance of one of these heroes.

Anran has been in the spotlight because fans aren't exactly thrilled she doesn't resemble the character that was featured in past animated videos. It seems to predominantly be the Chinese audience (Anran is a Chinese character, so it's understandable) that are most frustrated, as the character doesn't seem to reflect the culture as well as she could, with her brother Wuyang being a better example of how things should have been handled. But Blizzard are aware that there is discourse surrounding Anran and now in an update video, Overwatch game director Aaron Keller has promised changes are in the pipeline.

In full, Keller explains: "The team is currently discussing what it will take to make Anran look and feel more like the fierce older sister that we all envisioned her to be. We're so proud of the work our team has put into Anran and the rest of the five heroes launching in Season 1 and we agree that she can be even better if we get this aspect of her right in-game. We discussed sharing this with all of you last week but we wanted to wait until we had confirmation of exactly what we could do. We're hoping to make this update in Season 1 but I don't have specifics to share just yet."

So we should expect character model changes for Anran soon, but how soon is unclear, as Season 1 will likely last at least a couple of months. For more on Anran, check out some gameplay of the character below.