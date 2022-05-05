Blizzard promises more healers after the Overwatch 2 beta

HQ

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta is still underway. If you haven't got the chance to be part of it yet, you can still keep trying until May 17, when it end, but meanwhile, you can check out all the gameplay we have recorded. Blizzard is closely following the game progress in this test version and has anticipated some of the changes that will appear in OW2 thanks to the beta feedback.

In the official Blizzard site, the development team has launched the first of a series of updates that aim to show how the development of Overwatch 2 is going. Although there's a generally good balance between points and victories, they have noticed what is the users' great complaint: the lack of news for healers.

They have clearly heard that "support players feel both tanks and damage players have more new content to enjoy and explore in this Beta", that's why they think the solution is pretty obvious: "the most effective way to tackle this issue is to add exciting new support heroes to the game, and that is part of our plans".

In this same testing phase, they'd like to introduce changes in some existing support heroes, with new and refreshed abilities, but they aren't sure if they'll make it on time or they'd have to wait till another test.

Blizzard's not going to hold back, they want to keep improving Overwatch 2, keeping in mind the users feedback. Will they get to introduce enough changes to get rid of the annoying Overwatch 2 familiarity?