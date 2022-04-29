Cookies

Overwatch 2

Check out all of our Overwatch 2 gameplay here

We've got a ton of videos from the ongoing PvP beta.

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is still ongoing and people seem to be really eating it up, as it has been breaking Overwatch viewership records left and right. While some of you might be lucky enough to have already played the beta, if not we have you covered, as we've got plenty of gameplay, all of which you can find below.

If all of this isn't enough, you can also check out our opinions on Overwatch 2 so far by reading our preview here and watching our video preview below. And to cap everything off, you can also check out our livestream replay, where we jumped into the beta for two hours, below as well.

