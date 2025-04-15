Blizzard confirms the launch heroes for Overwatch 2's Stadium mode

HQ

A couple of months ago, Blizzard announced its plans for the next year of Overwatch 2, a big blowout of news that showed that 2025 could be the hero-shooter's best to date. As part of that, it was confirmed that Season 16 would see the introduction of a new mode known as Stadium, with this being a way for fans to battle it out in a series-like structure that spanned a best-of-seven format. With that becoming available to fans soon, Blizzard has now shared a bunch of information about Stadium's arrival.

The mode will offer 5v5 action and will utilise role queue systems only. Three game modes will be present, including push, control, and clash with these spanning nine maps, and on top of offering a new third-person perspective to play from and ranked leagues to conquer, the mode will also feature 17 launch heroes.

As for whom these are, there will only be six damage, six support, and five tanks, and there are:



D.Va



Junker Queen



Orisa



Reinhardt



Zarya



Ashe



Cassidy



Genji



Mei



Reaper



Soldier 76



Ana



Juno



Kiriko



Lucio



Mercy



Moira



We're expecting to learn more about Stadium throughout the rest of this week, all ahead of its arrival in line with Season 16 on April 22.