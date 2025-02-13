Overwatch 2 to receive massive overhaul: Loot boxes return, Perks arrive, and Stadium shakes things up

HQ

Blizzard promised sweeping changes for Overwatch 2 as part of its Overwatch 2 Spotlight showcase, and that is precisely what we're getting. The showcase teased what the game will be offering its fans for at least the next four seasons, which will span into autumn 2025, and the first two at the very least have some really big changes planned.

HQ

Season 15, which will be the next season, will kick off and introduce hero perks. These are effectively ways to adjust how each character plays, by enabling players to level up in-match and earn up to two unlockable perks that alter how that character performs. We've already been introduced to a couple of examples, which include Orisa either getting a barrier instead of her Javelin Spin or instead the Energy Javelin throwable being upgraded so that it travels faster and pierces enemies. Torbjorn, on the other hand, will be able to heal allies with his hammer or refill his gun's ammo when activating Overload.

Talking about perks, Blizzard states that the first one in a match will be more minor, whereas the second will be "gameplay-shifting", with an example including Torbjorn being able to attach his turret to walls or ceilings. Perks will even be present when the Overwatch League returns next week, meaning we'll get to see how pros test the feature soon.

Season 15 will then be supported by a new competitive year, a Le Sserafim collaboration, an expansion of the 6v6 mode that now offers quick play and competitive, and also a full circle decision that sees loot boxes return, offering additional ways to earn cosmetics by earning them weekly or from events, or via the free or paid battle pass tracks.

As per Season 16, this will also be a big one, as it will see the inclusion of the character Freja, who is seemingly a damage hero that wields a crossbow and can use a bola and wind updrafts to reach elevated areas. She will also be getting a testing phase within Season 15.

The mega addition for Season 16 on the other hand is Stadium. This will be a hefty best-of-seven mode where players earn coins after each round that enables them to customise and change how their characters play further. Blizzard promises that "Stadium is packed with transformative powers and strategic encounters that enhance the hero fantasy beyond anything we've released, focused on letting you play how you want." The mode will feature a new user interface that enables players to purchase these upgrades in a clear and streamlined manner, and while Stadium will only arrive with 14 core heroes and a collection of maps and modes, it will constantly be expanded in the future.

Season 16 will then be enhanced with hero bans too, further collaborations, Dokiwatch skins, and additional cosmetics.

Season 17 will be a more subdued season as while it will bring the new Flashpoint map Aatlis and a chance to test the next hero, it will otherwise be highlighted by offering map voting and extra cosmetic options.

Then comes the final season that Blizzard teased, Season 18, which will see the arrival of the hero Aqua. The 44th Overwatch hero is still being kept under wraps for the most part, but we are promised: "Aqua is a Chinese hero, wielding water-based abilities that can manipulate the battlefield with an innovative playstyle. We'll reveal more details on Aqua ahead of his release in Season 18."

What do you think about the direction Overwatch 2 is taking in 2025? Check out the full 2025 roadmap below.