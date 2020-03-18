Blair Witch is coming to Nintendo Switch

The Bloober Team-developed horror game based on the classic horror film Blair Witch is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, this summer, the developer announced just recently. The game follows troubled former police officer Ellis and his loyal dog companion Bullet as they stumble into a nightmarish realm when looking for a missing child in Black Hill Forest, in which the fabled Blair Witch resides.

The horror game is set to release on Nintendo Switch this summer. Want to check the game out prior to the Switch release? Take a look at our live stream replay below.