Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Blair Witch

Blair Witch is coming to Nintendo Switch

Bloober Team's horror game based on the classic horror film Blair Witch is coming to Switch this year.

The Bloober Team-developed horror game based on the classic horror film Blair Witch is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, this summer, the developer announced just recently. The game follows troubled former police officer Ellis and his loyal dog companion Bullet as they stumble into a nightmarish realm when looking for a missing child in Black Hill Forest, in which the fabled Blair Witch resides.

The horror game is set to release on Nintendo Switch this summer. Want to check the game out prior to the Switch release? Take a look at our live stream replay below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Blair Witch

Related texts

Blair WitchScore

Blair Witch
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It's Bloober Team's best work to date and is a treat for not only Blair Witch fans but horror enthusiasts as well."

Blair Witch is coming to PS4

Blair Witch is coming to PS4
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

We can get it next month, and it comes with enhancements and new customisation options for the horror experience.



Loading next content