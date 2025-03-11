Blades of Fire confirms physical release for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5

HQ

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the imminent release of MercurySteam's Blades of Fire, especially after we took a look at it a few days ago and tried our hand at blacksmithing. Indeed, after talking to the game's director Enric Álvarez about the cinematic influences on Blades of Fire and its unique style, we're very curious.

And to clear up any doubts there might be at this point, MercurySteam and publisher 505 Games have announced that Blades of Fire will have a physical edition on PS5 and Xbox Series in time for the game's global release on May 22nd.

As well as confirming this boxed version, the pre-order benefits of the Day One edition of the game, in the form of digital content, have also been unveiled. You can check them out in the image below.

Are you looking forward to Blades of Fire?