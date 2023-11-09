Blade to be banned for children, says director

It didn't sound very promising at first that Marvel's upcoming Blade would feature three female leads and revolve around life lessons, but that thankfully turned out to be a stubborn rumour according to screenwriter Michael Starrbury: instead, director Yann Demange said in an interview with Deadline that the film will definitely be rated R, i.e. forbidden to children:

"They gave me the R, which is so important. We are going to have fun because Mahershala is such a deep actor. I'm excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that. He's got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen."

So this will be Marvel's second R-rated film project, alongside Ryan Reynolds' upcoming Deadpool 3. Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote True Detective, is responsible for writing a new script and, in addition to Mahershala Ali, we also see Mia Goth and Delroy Lindo in key roles.

How excited are you about the new Blade?