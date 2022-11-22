Blade gets a new director

HQ

A while ago we reported that Marvel Studios' upcoming Blade reboot had to slam on the brakes when its original director Bassam Tariq decided to drop out. Now, however, the studio announces that the vampire flick is back on track as it has found its new director.

Taking over will be filmmaker Yann Demange, who has previously worked on productions such as Lovecraft Country and White Boy Rick. It has also been confirmed that Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) will write a new script. In addition, the film has been given a new date: September 6, 2024. Now you know!

Thanks, Deadline.