Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Blade gets a new director

Lovecraft Country's Yann Demange has been tapped for the job.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A while ago we reported that Marvel Studios' upcoming Blade reboot had to slam on the brakes when its original director Bassam Tariq decided to drop out. Now, however, the studio announces that the vampire flick is back on track as it has found its new director.

Taking over will be filmmaker Yann Demange, who has previously worked on productions such as Lovecraft Country and White Boy Rick. It has also been confirmed that Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) will write a new script. In addition, the film has been given a new date: September 6, 2024. Now you know!

Blade gets a new director

Thanks, Deadline.



Loading next content