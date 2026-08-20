Black Myth: Zhong Kui shows off first look at gameplay in new 15-minute trailer

HQ

Black Myth: Wukong was a stunning game visually, and it appears Game Science has stepped this up for its next game in the Black Myth series, Zhong Kui. Taking a look at another important figure from Chinese folklore, Zhong Kui is a Taoist deity who is known for fighting off evil spirits and ghosts. In the trailer, we see some spirit exorcising, as well as plenty of combat and some rich cinematic visuals.

We start with a few minutes of a cutscene, in which we follow our protagonist, a younger swordsman who encounters an old man. The swordsman ends up carrying the old man on his back, but has to put him down when they're attacked by some strange, humanoid enemies. Then, we get our first taste of Black Myth: Zhong Kui's combat. Immediately, the animations look smooth, with the parrying effects being especially interesting. There are a lot of abilities for us to use, but it seems that the game isn't as focused on the epic, godlike battling we saw in Wukong. Instead, we get a closer view of the camera, as well as more regular enemies. That said, we also see a giant winged enemy that's one of our first boss encounters, so there are still plenty of sizeable bosses for us to face.

The gameplay trailer ends with our swordsman riding atop a pair of disembodied legs, as we're shown a montage of more combat encounters. There's a mix of more personal swordfights and battles against supernatural beings, and we're expecting to see more of both soon. Perhaps, another short snippet at Gamescom?