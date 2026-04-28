Black Myth: Wukong is journeying to the West with a worldwide concert tour

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After wowing the game industry as a whole back in 2024, Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong is taking its soundtrack around the world, with a huge orchestral tour that hits 12 cities with 21 performances over the course of this year.

The concert tour starts on the 30th of May, in Hangzhou, at the Linping Grand Grand Theatre. Then, it moves to Shanghai, before hitting Changsha, moving to Los Angeles, and then into Guangzhou. New York is next, followed by Beijing, Chengdu, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, and Berlin. You might notice that the tour has more dates on the Eastern side of the globe than elsewhere. Europeans will have to scramble for tickets to the Berlin event, which currently doesn't have a venue or dates announced.

Fans who do manage to get a ticket will enjoy exclusive gifts. Depending on the tier of ticket you purchase, you'll have a gift waiting for you, which comes from a range of exclusive, non-purchasable items that have been made as part of the tour. Check out the full range below, and keep your eyes peeled for more information on the musical tour of one of 2024's biggest games.