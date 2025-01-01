English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Big January 3 update coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New modes, bug fixes, and exciting updates are just around the corner.

Treyarch is ringing in the new year with a major update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, set to drop on January 3. While the studio hasn't released official patch notes yet, they shared a brief overview through a post on X. Fans can expect new modes for both multiplayer and Zombies, the introduction of the High Roller Wildcard, buffs for the Elemental Sword in Zombies, and improvements to the Prop Hunt mode. The Citadelle des Morts map will also receive bug fixes, and After-Action reports will be improved.

In the meantime, Black Ops 6 players can continue to enjoy the ongoing Double XP and Double Weapon XP event, running until the update drops. With speculation about the return of Gun Game mode, the excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the update.

Are you excited for the new updates coming on January 3?

