The Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda is holding a global reveal show for The Elder Scrolls Online later this month

It's set for January 27, and the team will state the 2022 plans for the MMORPG.

Developer Zenimax Online Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks has announced that they're planning a livestream later this month, which is expected to present fans The ESO 2022 Global Reveal show and detail what they plan for this highly popular MMORPG this year.

The show will go live on Thursday, January 27 at 8PM GMT / 9PM CET on Twitch, we can expect to have "a first look at the upcoming Chapter and DLCs that make up this year's brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure". According to what they teased, in 2022 there will be "new lands to explore, new threats to uncover, and new stories to experience" in ESO.

Check the teaser trailer below.

The Elder Scrolls Online

