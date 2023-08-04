Ben Affleck's Batman movie was based on 80 years of Bat-mythology

HQ

We all know what happened to Batfleck and his future in the DCEU, which meant that the Batman movie that star Ben Affleck wanted to direct never happened. We also already know that the movie, which would have strong Fincher vibes, would revolve around Joe Manganiello's devious Deathstroke and how he systematically destroyed Bruce Wayne's life. Now, DC executive Jay Oliva tells us that the movie would build on 80 years of Batman mythology, offering a new perspective on the world of Batman:

"I can't really say too much other than it was f—king awesome. It was the best. It was amazing. From my understanding, there were a couple of drafts of it. When I was brought on, I don't know whether it was the second draft or something, but it was what Geoff Johns and Ben [Affleck] had shown me."

"I've worked on a lot of Batman things and what was really cool about it was, it was tying together a lot of really cool Batman storylines that had never been really explored. Ben's story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective. It was very clever and there were a lot of things about it that I really loved that I wish that had come to fruition. It was a really great project in the beginning. Ben had to step away for personal reasons, and I totally understood, but the time that I spent with Ben working on the project was fantastic. Maybe someday I can spill the beans, but I still can't talk about it."

Ben Affleck left the project after the mess that was the Justice League production. Batfleck made his final cameo in The Flash and Affleck's Batman was supposed to appear in Aquaman 2, but the character was apparently cut altogether. Matt Reeves' Batman sequel is still in the works, but it's unclear when that movie will be released.

Would you like to see the Batfleck movie that never happened?