Behaviour Interactive hit with layoffs, with affected roles seemingly being from mobile and external development projects

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The makers of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive, has confirmed a wave of layoffs that have affected the company. As reported by Game Developer, the layoffs are particularly focused on the company's mobile and casual external development projects, suggesting that this personnel change won't impact work on DbD or any of the developer's other major titles.

Speaking about the layoffs, a Behaviour spokesperson gave the following statement: "A portion of Behaviour Interactive's business has traditionally focused on external development partnerships. In recent months, demand for mobile and casual external development projects has declined.

"As we conclude our remaining engagements and do not foresee comparable opportunities in the near term, we have made the decision to part ways with some colleagues. Those decisions are never easy, and we are grateful for the contributions of the affected employees, who have helped shape Behaviour and support our partners over the years."

It should be said that Behaviour is a rather large studio, with a main headquarters in Montreal but additional offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and a couple of other studios in Canada. Across these divisions, around 1,200 employees are expected to be employed. The exact number of laid of employees in this wave has yet to be confirmed.