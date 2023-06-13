Become a Towerborne insider and get a head start with the game

Towerborne was one of the games that was announced during Xbox Games Showcase, and is being developed by Stoic, the very same studio that made the wonderful The Banner Saga trilogy. But this game is something completely different and more in line with Castle Crashers.

Towerborne fully supports local co-op four up to four people and has RPG elements, but most of all it leans into action-adventuring. You get to create your own character and can also "customize your looks, gear and weapons", and use one of four different styles to get the hero you prefer; Dual Daggers, Gauntlets, War Clubs and Swords & Shields.

Stoic promises an adventure with "an evolving world map and seasonal content", and that your hero "will never run out of areas to explore and enemies to defeat".

Sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Well, it turns out you have the chance to check it out early for free. Stoic has now launched an insider program for the game, and by signing upp, you get a "chance to be among the world's first to play Towerborne".

If local multiplayer and action-adventures is your jam, just click the sign-up link to get started. We also have the first official screenshots for you to check out below, and the announce trailer has been added as well.