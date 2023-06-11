The Banner Saga developers show their new game - Towerborne

It has been fairly quiet from developers Stoic, the studio that created the beloved The Banner Saga trilogy, but now we finally have a sign of life. During the Xbox Games Showcase they showed off their new project called Towerborne, and in this colorful adventure there is 2D action in an exuberant fanatsy environment. The game focuses a lot on cooperation, and this is what the studio's Alex Tomas says about the title in question:

"We really wanted to make a game that we could play with our families, play at conventions - make it a sit-down-and-have-fun kind of experience. We all love and are inspired by classic beat 'em up games and wanted to make one with persistence, where we can continue to expand the features and the gameplay modes for as long as possible."

We don't have too much information beyond this at the moment, but check out the trailer below and get ready for Towerborne to be released next year.