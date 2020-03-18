Cookies

Beat Saber has surpassed 2 million copies sold

Beat Games' VR rhythm game Beat Saber hit two major sales milestones just recently.

Rhythm games were all the rage back in the late 2000s, with games such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band selling exceptionally well for multiple consoles across hardware generations. Then something happened, sending the genre into a deep rest - until the release of Beat Games VR title Beat Saber.

Beat Saber mixes the rhythm genre together with lightsabers and sprinkles some hack 'n' slash elements on top and people seem to like the recipe quite a bit. Beat Games announced (via Twitter) that the game has sold a whopping two million copies of the game and ten million songs since launch, proving VR and rhythm game sceptics wrong.

Have you tried Beat Saber?

Beat Saber

