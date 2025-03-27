Beacn Mic & Mix Create

Many people want to enter the streaming microphone market, typically at price ranges where you either invest heavily in something you might quickly drop again (a bit like going horse riding), or buy so cheaply that the equipment needs to be replaced with a better model very quickly (also a bit like horses). Beacn is a Canadian company that has been around for a few years and focuses on specific segments with targeted products. Their design philosophy is relatively sleek and functional, and is available in either white or black.

The prices are not unreasonable, but not cheap either. A Mix Create normally costs £220, but can be found for much less. A Mic is normally priced at £280, but can be purchased for less when on offer too. The arm, which is both low-profile and has ⅝ and ⅜ threads, normally costs £109.

Beacn Mic is a broadcast microphone that runs on USB-C. This means you don't need an XLR interface, but you are dependent on a computer for everything. However, this is rarely a problem in the scenarios where the microphone is typically used, especially as there is rarely a need for long cable runs or a microphone that requires a lot of power.

The microphone is encased in an aluminium housing and has a built-in pop filter, DAC, adjustable stand, DSP, and even a small headphone amplifier. An RGB ring serves as both a level and mute indicator. At first glance it looks horrible, but the colour effects are actually far more fluid than I feared. However, it would have been nice if the pop filter was switchable.

One thing I don't understand is why it doesn't come with a small table stand. That makes no sense. The microphone is also quite heavy (¾kg), which is kind of funny when it's designed specifically to be mounted on a microphone boom arm. It also has built-in noise cancellation that not only removes background noise like computer fans, but also works in real time. Created for specific usage scenarios, it uses a cardioid pickup pattern, and a sharp one at that.

This is an ad:

The software, Beacn App, only works with connected products - so much for pre-setting anything. The drivers are integrated, so the products cannot be used without the software, at least not without installing it. I have mixed feelings about the app. In my relatively simple setup, it worked fine, but many report issues with more complex setups. It seems obvious for streaming, which is emphasised by the flash and neon colours that make it very clear what each button does. My biggest criticism is that the EQ function only has 8 bands, probably because there's a lot of emphasis on effects.

The recording quality isn't bad at all - the microphone offers 32-bit audio that is both neutral and open, but clearly aimed at voices. Without the software, however, it sounds a bit boxy and lacks bass. With the fixed recording pattern, it's worth noting that it's more suited as a real podcast mic than a streaming mic where you can sit far away from it. The sensitivity isn't great, so be prepared to turn it up a bit. However, when everything is set correctly and the compressor function is activated, the sound improves significantly.

Beacn Mix Create is a solid offering for a simple yet effective audio interface that can manage audio signals in and out of your computer in a variety of ways, all via software. It's marketed to gamers, streamers, and content creators, but it's also useful for those of us with more advanced audio setups. For example, I have my primary system connected along with both headphones and computer speakers, so I juggle more sources than just the PC.

Unfortunately, the unit is made entirely of plastic, which is disappointing as I expect a metal case on products with an MSRP over £100.

This is an ad:

It has a 5" screen with a resolution of 800x400, four plastic knobs with membrane buttons for mute function, and two buttons to switch between the sides of the screen for multiple channels. Surprisingly, the screen has no touch function. At the bottom is a button that lets you switch between what you hear and what is sent to the output - a smart feature that offers a lot of options in a small space. Although the device has USB-C, the cable comes with USB-A at the other end, probably because many motherboards still have few USB-C ports, even in the expensive segments.

You'll need to set aside an hour or so for setup, especially if you normally just use the Windows audio mixer. I mainly use dedicated programmes in exclusive mode, so they bypass the mixer, but for many, this method can quickly become confusing as everything has to be configured in the Beacn App. Fortunately, it's all on-the-fly, unused inputs are automatically muted and most things are automatically recognised. Otherwise, it's just drag-and-drop.

The settings were actually pretty good from the start - even the button sensitivity - so I didn't change much. One cool feature is that the mute button can be configured to only mute one direction, such as your microphone, while still playing game and background audio. In addition, you can easily switch between speakers and headset.

Each channel has dual controls - one for yourself and one for the output signal. This is especially handy for streamers who don't want the audience to hear that they're listening to a crime podcast while faking excitement over playing My Little Pony 8.

Beacn Mix Create is a bit of a funny product. It's clearly aimed at people who take streaming seriously and are willing to pay for it. At the same time, there are some odd design choices, such as the plastic chassis of the mixer and the plastic buttons.

The software is both simple and complex - I haven't experienced any issues, but many others have reported bugs. It worries me that it can go six months between updates. One of the things that threatened GoXLR, the previous de facto standard of the market, was the lack of software updates - and that's not an area Beacn should de-prioritise.

This is for those who are either ambitious from the start or have no plans to switch to XLR at any point. If you're not afraid to mess with software settings, you'll be rewarded with plenty of functionality and great sound. And if it's on offer, the price is still affordable.