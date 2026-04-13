Be very careful: Indonesia's classification board has leaked details and a wealth of spoiler content for 007 First Light

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007 First Light, IO Interactive's major title exploring the origins of James Bond, has faced some recent issues, such as the delay of the Nintendo Switch 2 version. However, the biggest threat to the game now is that its content has been leaked online... and it contains major spoilers.

As VGC has confirmed, Indonesia's classification board, the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS) - a body similar to the ESRB or PEGI for the region - has accidentally leaked internal content to the public, including "major spoilers" about the 007 game and its story content. Apparently, details regarding Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse have also been leaked, but no video footage has been released in those cases.

So, if you're patiently waiting until May 27 to be among the first to play 007 First Light, be very careful with the content you see on social media or forums: don't let anyone spoil the experience for you.