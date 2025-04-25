BCN Game Fest keeps registrations open and expects more than 1,500 video game professionals to attend in October

HQ

As you already know, this year's BCN Game Fest, the independent development fair to be held at the La Farga de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat pavilion, evolving and expanding its predecessor IndieDevDay, will be held on October 10, 11, and 12. Registration to attend the event as a professional is now open, as are advance ticket sales (with a tempting limited-time discount), and attendance this year is expected to again break the growing record of past editions.

In fact, early estimates after two weeks of open participation are that more than 1,500 industry professionals will be attending both the expanded indie games exhibition area (more than 900 m2 new, with capacity for almost 200 indie game booths) for this year and the new MeetToMatch format to generate industry meetings between developers, publishers, and investors. There will also be a professional area for industry service providers with publishers and studios. In short, the meeting will be more plural and multidisciplinary than ever, without forgetting both general public attendees and students of video game development areas who are looking for their first job contact.

Two new partners join the initiative: Devcom and Playtopia.

In addition, this year BCN Game Fest can now count on the support of two exceptional partners. The first is Devcom, the fair for developers held in conjunction with Gamescom in Cologne, which is now an official media partner of the Catalan event.

Playtopia will have a physical participation at La Farga, and in turn will bring part of the BCN Game Fest to its event in December. In case you don't know, Playtopia is the first and largest indie event held in Africa, and this year it will celebrate its 2025 edition in Cape Town (South Africa) on December 5 and 6. This collaboration was formed after Dominique Gawlowsky, director of Free Lives and Playtopia, attended IDD last year.

As with last year's IndieDevDay, Gamereactor will be an official media partner of the event and will be covering it on the ground to bring you the most extensive coverage and all the latest news on the events calendar. You can access the ticket sales for BCN Game Fest from this link.