IndiDevDay renames BCN GAME FEST and expands the scope and size of the event

IndieDevDay 2024 was a colossal success and far surpassed the previous edition in 2023, but the 2025 edition will be somewhat different. Basically, because now it will no longer be IndieDevDay, but BCN GAME FEST, a rebranding with which the organisation wants to bring together the new initiatives that will be carried out and give a new brand image to the event, which continues to grow in attention, attendees and importance at national and international level.

The organisers promise that "The IndieDevDay spirit will continue to be present", with its activities and initiatives to support the development of the indie community, and the reference and meeting point for independent developers. But the fair is also growing for them, and will now also offer even more professional meeting spaces and business opportunities.

Daniel Santigosa, Director of the fair: "Over the years, we have seen how our event has grown and become more professional, at the same time as it has become more and more professionalised, at the same time as many of our attendees have made the leap to creating their own studios or signing agreements with publishers. Like them, we have grown, reaching an international audience. Our goal is to consolidate ourselves as a key meeting point for the video game industry in all its areas, offering a space for each actor in the sector and contributing to strengthen its ecosystem".

The organisation will soon share more information about this year's fair, ticket sales and the first confirmed speakers.