Bayern Munich surpasses Real Madrid in the UEFA club coefficient for the past five years

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Real Madrid lost against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals this week, being eliminated from the competition losing both games, and this means that Bayern Munich has overtaken Real Madrid as the No. 1 club in the UEFA coefficient. Bayern has 146,500 points, passing Real Madrid with 144,500 points as the new leaders.

This UEFA coefficient measures the results of the clubs during the last five years, so it is currently counting points since the 2021/22 season. Real Madrid has won two Champions League titles in between (in the 21/22 and the 23/24 seasons) and Bayern none (their last title was in 2019/20 season), but the Bavarian club has reached at least the Champions League quarter-finals of every season since then, including semi-finals in 23/24 and now semi-finals in 25/26.

In the five-year coefficient, Liverpool is third (130,000 points), Inter Milan is fourth (127,000 points), Paris Saint-Germain is fifth (126,500 points), Manchester City is sixth (125,500 points), Arsenal is seventh (113,250 points), Barcelona is eighth (113,250 points), Bayer Leverkusen is ninth (105,000 points) and Atlético de Madrid is tenth (103,750 points).

Bayern Munich is scheduled to play against Paris Saint-Germain on April 28 and May 6, and would face Arsenal or Atleti in the Champions League final.