Battlefield Studios are discussing changing the controversial disbanding lobbies

One of the biggest talking points and areas of criticism that Battlefield 6 still faces from the community is in reference to its disbanding lobbies. The premise is that after every game, the lobby is shattered and the various players/squads are required to matchmake for a new game once again, instead of simply taking an already full lobby and getting the action moving at a faster rate. The reason is to do with lobby balance and ensuring that each game is matchmade better to encourage fairer games, however for a title that brings together as many players at once as Battlefield 6 does, this process often means that you're left with lobbies stacked with bots or required to matchmake for a lengthy period to find something more human.

Again, criticism has been quite strong about this still being the case four months after launch. In a recent interview with DICE (the main body of the Battlefield Studios family), we had the chance to ask producer Phil Girette about any plans that might be in place to adjust or alter the controversial feature.

"Nothing that we can announce yet but we see the feedback and playing together with friends, or randoms that you want to keep playing with, is a big part of just playing games and being social. So it's definitely somewhere where we want to see more improvements."

So, it's definitely an area for improvement, in DICE's own words. It's unsure when or if this feature will be tackled, but the good news is that it's on the developer's radar.