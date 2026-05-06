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Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6's Season 3 debuts next week bringing Railway to Golmud and Cairo Bazaar

The next season of the multiplayer shooter could be one of its best.

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After an immense debut and then a rather steady few months after launch, EA and Battlefield Studios finally promised big features and new content drops for Battlefield 6 throughout this calendar year, laying out a roadmap crammed with exciting features, maps, modes, and more.

This will all commence with the third season for the game, which will debut as soon as next week on May 12, bringing a slate of truly exciting content, including the biggest Battlefield 6 map to date, Railway to Golmud, and a revision of the iconic Cairo Bazaar map too.

Season 3 will also bring a few other anticipated elements to the game, including Ranked Battle Royale in Redsec, three new weapons to be used in all modes, three new attachments to utilise, a fresh battle pass to complete, and more.

You can see all of the exciting promised features for Battlefield 6 in the latest trailer for the game below, alongside a bunch of new images that make the action look ever more thrilling.

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