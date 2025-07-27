Battle Beast joins the roster in upcoming Invincible VS

HQ

Invincible VS, the tag-team fighting game based on Robert Kirkman's comic and animated series Invincible, made its debut during the Xbox Games Showcase in June. Now, with San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, a new fighter has been unleashed — the fearsome Battle Beast.

A hulking, blue, feline-like warrior known for his raw strength and savage combat style, Battle Beast enters the arena swinging a massive mace. His attacks are powerful, fast, and extremely violent — with blood spraying across the screen as he smashes his opponents into submission. It's a fitting addition for a franchise known for its unflinching brutality.

The game already features characters like Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Bulletproof, and Viltrumites Thula and Lucan. Invincible VS is the debut project from new studio Quarter Up, composed of developers who previously worked on 2013's Killer Instinct, and published in partnership with Skybound Games.

With every new trailer, Invincible VS looks more like a love letter to hardcore fans of both fighting games and Kirkman's bloody superhero universe.

Are you looking forward to Invincible VS?