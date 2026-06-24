Batman will face off with The Riddler, The Joker, and more in Caped Crusader: Season 2

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July 31 may be a day many comic book fans have circled in their calendar as it's the official premiere date for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it's also the same date that the second batch of Batman: Caped Crusader episodes will drop on Prime Video.

As part of its appearance at the Annecy Film Festival, Prime Video has just shared the full trailer for this next round of episodes ahead of their arrival in five weeks. In the clip, we return to a 1930s version of Gotham City, where gangsters run riot and the Batman does his best to cut crime down at the knees, a move that ultimately spawns a new and more terrifying kind of villain.

To this end, after dealing with Oswalda "Penguin" Cobblepot, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and more in Season 1 of the show, in this coming second season, some other heavy-hitters are making their arrival, namely The Riddler and even The Joker, who will seemingly have a more minor, albeit memorable, role in the season.

You can see all of this below in the trailer for Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader, and if you haven't watched the show, it's worth mentioning that it comes from the mind of Bruce Timm, the individual who gave the world Batman: The Animated Series, with The Batman's Matt Reeves and also JJ Abrams attached as executive producers.