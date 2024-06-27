Batman takes on Gotham's gangsters in Caped Crusader trailer

If you're searching for more Batman to fill your time between now and the premiere of The Batman: Part II in 2026 or The Penguin's arrival in September, then Prime Video may just have the perfect solution.

On August 1, the streamer will be releasing all 10 episodes of the animated Batman: Caped Crusader, a show that sees the Dark Knight facing off against Gotham's underworld in the 1940s. The show will see a few big villains making an appearance too, including Harley Quinn and Two-Face, but the show does seem to mostly be about Batman attempting to plug the growing crime of Gotham while evading and avoiding the police who are so desperate to stop and unmask him.

The synopsis states: "Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications."

Batman: Caped Crusader is being executive produced by not only J.J. Abrams but also The Batman's Matt Reeves, and Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm. Essentially, there are a lot of folk who know who to do Batman right attached to this project, so you don't want to miss it.

You can see the trailer for the show below.