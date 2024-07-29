Batman: Caped Crusader's The Penguin won't be Oswald Cobblepot

HQ

While we'll get to see Colin Farrell put his spin on Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) once again later this year when the Max series debuts in September, but before that the famed villain will be back in an animated form in the coming Batman: Caped Crusader series for Prime Video. Although this will be a slightly different take on the character.

Because in the animated series that arrives later this week on August 1, The Penguin will instead be Oswalda Cobblepot, a female equivalent that is being voiced by Minnie Driver. This was confirmed in a press release all ahead of the series' panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

This Batman series is coming from producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and The Batman's Matt Reeves, and will consist of a 10-episode run beginning later this week. Hamish Linklater will be making his debut as the Dark Knight, taking over from the late Kevin Conroy.