Barcelona protests about bizarre handball incident with Pubill in clash with Atleti

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FC Barcelona lost to Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the first time Atleti beat Barça at the Camp Nou in 20 years. The match, however, was marred by referee decisions, with Pau Cubarsí being sent-off after 41 minutes by a foul on Giuliano Simeone, when he was alone in front of the goal. Initially, the referee István Kovács punished him with a yellow card, but the referee called him on VAR and changed the colour of the card.

Some, like Thierry Henry from CBS Golazo, are questioning the decision, because Giuliano doesn't have full control of the ball when Cubarsí makes the foul. However, the most controversial incident of the match came in the second half, when Barça players and staff asked for a penalty against Atlético when Atleti defender Pubill grabs the ball with his hands after a pass from goalkeeper Musso.

It was a clear handball inside the box, therefore a penalty? According to the rules, the ball was already in motion as Musso had already kicked-off. After the match, Hansi Flick complained: "Why do we have VAR for?"

Do you think the referee should have conceded a penalty to Barça after this bizarre handball incident?