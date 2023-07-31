Barbie smashes on, pushing Mission Impossible out of a thousand cinema screens

HQ

There's no stopping the success of the world's most famous doll as it makes its feature film debut. Not even the super agent Ethan Hunt has much to fight against and in the wake of the many moviegoers who flock to see Barbie's pink plastic world on the cinema screens, Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning have been beaten, and not just a little. In total, we're talking about 1100 cinema screens that have been lost over the past weekend and that equals both less audience and revenue. Because while Dead Reckoning is increasingly falling into oblivion, people can't get enough of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The result of this is that Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning may actually be the first in the series to flop. With a production cost of nearly $300 million, and a lot in marketing, there are unfortunately many indications that this could be the case. Because the film has not even managed to reach half of what Fallout (the previous Mission Impossible) achieved. At the time of writing, Dead Reckoning has managed to scrape together about $450 million in ticket sales and thus has quite a way to go before it even starts to make a profit. Tough luck.

